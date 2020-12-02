Sarah Fuller Could Kick Again For Vanderbilt This Weekend Vs. Georgia

Sarah Fuller isn’t going anywhere just yet.

The senior Vanderbilt women’s soccer goalkeeper-turned-place kicker for the school’s football team made history Saturday as the first woman to play in a game for a Power Five team. She’s just the third woman in FBS history to take the field and was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

Interim coach Todd Fitch on Tuesday on Tuesday confirmed Fuller still is with the team and has been practicing ahead of Saturday’s contest against No. 8 Georgia. And with some of Vandy’s special teams players still out of commission, she’s preparing to potentially take the field again.

“She’ll be with us on the trip to Georgia and we’re going to put the best people out there,” Fitch told reporters, via ESPN. “If she’s our best option we’ll continue with her and we’ll do the best we can for the team.”

This certainly is good news for Fuller, who expressed her desire to continue kicking for the team after Saturday’s game. She has yet to attempt a field goal or an extra point, something she’d like to try before her time with the team concludes.

Vanderbilt-Georgia kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

