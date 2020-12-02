NFL Week 13 Hot Seat Rankings: Matt Patricia’s Firing Causes Shake Up

The Detroit Lions fired both head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn after an embarrassing Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans.

Patricia now is the third head coach to join the list, which featured ex-Texans head honcho Bill O’Brien and former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn. O’Brien also was a general manager providing Bob Quinn some company, as well.

With the weeks winding down, it means some teams are closer to the NFL Playoffs while others are closer to having someone new in charge. Here’s a look at our NFL Hot Seat Rankings heading into Week 13:

5. Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach (Last ranked: 2) Jacksonville fired general manager Dave Caldwell (serving since 2013) after 10 straight losses, but opted to keep Marrone and the rest of his staff. It almost certainly means Marrone will finish out the season, but anything thereafter is up in the air. While the Caldwell-led Jaguars were brutal in building a team, Marrone hasn’t been much better at coaching said team. It’s somewhat of a surprise he remains.

4. Sam Darnold, New York Jets quarterback (Last ranked: Unranked)

The former first-rounder probably shouldn’t be too disappointed in this, if we’re being honest. The Jets are on the fast track to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and thus Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. Darnold has regressed mightily this season, but it’s probably fair to think a big reason in that is head coach Adam Gase. Either way, if Darnold is in the midst of his final year in New York, he’ll end up with another (maybe better?) opportunity elsewhere.

3. Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles head coach (Last ranked: Unranked)

Pederson told reporters Tuesday, one night after the Eagles’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks on “Monday Night Football,” he hasn’t received any assurances that he will keep his job for the remainder of the season. And he shouldn’t. The Eagles have lost three straight and sit at 3-7-1 in a historically bad NFC East division. Throw in the fact that QB Carson Wentz has regressed exponentially and you have a sitting duck coach, who just so happens to have won a Super Bowl.

2. Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers head coach (Last ranked: Dishonorable mention)

The Chargers were the laughing stock of the football world on Sunday, and Lynn is the man to blame. Again. Lynn continues to let his team be out-coached and out-played, despite having plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. The only proof you need is this video of some mind-boggling decisions at the end of Chargers-Bills Week 12, which the Chargers lost to fall to 3-8.

1. Adam Gase, New York Jets head coach (Last ranked: 1)

Detroit fans were able to breathe a sign of relief after Patricia’s firing, Jets fans, however, have not yet had that opportunity. Surely, Gase can’t be back in 2021 though, right?

Dishonorable mentions: Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears head coach; Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback; Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach; Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos head coach; Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings head coach.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images