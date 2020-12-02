Jerry Jones Compares Cowboys Starting Ben DiNucci To Broncos’ QB Situation

The Denver Broncos were put in a horrible situation in Week 12 of the NFL season, with all four of their quarterbacks on the COVID-19/reserve list for a game against the New Orleans Saints.

But just when you thought there was no one in the world who would want to be in that position, think again.

Jerry Jones has entered the chat.

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday made a hilarious comment about the ordeal, saying that the Broncos weren’t in a worse situation than his team was having to start Ben DiNucci.

Really? Starting a practice squad receiver like Kendall Hinton at quarterback (whom the Broncos had already waived earlier in the season) isn’t worse than rolling out DiNucci?

At lease the Cowboys’ signal-caller actually was drafted as a quarterback.

Jerry Jones compared the Cowboys seventh round pick QB to a practice squad receiver. He said Broncos weren't anymore challenged with Kendall Hinton at QB Sunday than the Cowboys were with Ben DiNucci. Wow @1053thefan — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 1, 2020

We hope DiNucci didn’t see these comments. That would be sad.

