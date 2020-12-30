Being Referred To As Bucs QB Isn’t Weird For Tom Brady After 20 Years With Patriots

Even if you weren’t a New England Patriots fan, it probably was a little weird seeing Tom Brady in a new uniform for the first time in 20 years.

Brady bid farewell to New England in March to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and embarked on a new NFL journey. Now, Brady’s Bucs will head to the playoffs while the Patriots will wrap up their dismal 2020 season Sunday.

The 43-year-old quarterback joined Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio on Monday and revealed that at first it was weird putting on the Tampa Bay uniform. But after 10 months, it all seems normal.

“Yeah, being in one place for 20 years and then to hear something different I’m sure it takes awhile for everyone to get used to,” Brady told Gray. “It did take a little bit of time for me, but I’ve been at it all season now with the Bucs, so it doesn’t sound so quite different for me.”

Brady probably won’t be spending 20 seasons with the Bucs, but he’s without a doubt leaving a mark already, helping his team to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images