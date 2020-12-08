Patriots Fans Will Love Lawrence’s Guy’s Reaction To Sacking Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert on Sunday became the latest NFL quarterback to understand the excellence of Lawrence Guy.

Guy, who has been dealing with an injury, only played 22 defensive snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers, but made multiple key plays, including a sack of Herbert. He and the New England Patriots eventually earned a convincing 45-0 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Late Monday night, Guy, reacting to his sack, fired off a tweet that Patriots fans surely will love.

Take a look:

A Kick and a Smack in the A∗∗ pic.twitter.com/78FAM8l4A4 — Lawrence Guy (@thatLGUY) December 8, 2020

The 30-year-old Guy has been one of the Patriots’ top performers this season, stabilizing an otherwise undermanned, under talented defensive line. He is more than deserving of his first Pro Bowl nod.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images