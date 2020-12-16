Patriots’ Julian Edelman Wants To Help Chase Winovich Sell ‘Used Dog Treadmill’

It looks like Chase Winovich’s dog isn’t interested in losing any weight as his New Year’s resolution.

The New England Patriots defensive end apparently was looking to get Zeus, his Samoyed, into shape and bought him a doggy treadmill.

The pup didn’t really take to the equipment, however.

“I am selling a dog treadmill if anyone is intersted,” Winovich tweeted Tuesday. “Impressive piece of machinery that unfortunately did not capture Zeus’ heart.”

Veteran receiver Julian Edelman then tried to help his teammate out with the cause.