Rams Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online, On TV

Can the Arizona Cardinals get back on track after a gut-wrenching loss to the New England Patriots?

They better, or else they’ll complicate their path to a playoff spot.

The Cardinals are set to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Arizona. It’ll be a key battle between NFC West teams who own the middle spots in the division.

The 7-4 Rams trail the 8-3 Seattle Seahwaks by a game for the division lead.

Arizona, meanwhile, is 6-5 and holds the final wild card spot. Right behind them are three teams — the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers — all looking to get into the playoff picture.

Here’s how to watch Rams-Cardinals online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

