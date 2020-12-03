Roger Clemens Looks To Crack Through Hall Of Fame Wall With Little Time Left

Roger Clemens doesn’t have many attempts left to make it to Cooperstown.

The former Boston Red Sox great and seven-time Cy Young award winning pitcher did unimaginable things throughout his baseball career, but has been unable to earn his bust in the Hall of Fame due to many question marks.

The Rocket will look to build off of his 61% total in 2020 in his penultimate year of eligibility. He needs 75% of the vote for enshrinement.

