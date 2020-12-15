Sarah Fuller Announces Time As Vanderbilt Kicker ‘Has Come To An End’

Sarah Fuller put her name in college football history, and will be remembered for changing the game for women this year.

But all good things must come to an end.

Fuller, who kicked for Vanderbilt and also players for the Commodore’s women’s soccer team, announced on Twitter that her time “as a football player has come to an end.”

“It looks like my time as a football player has come to an end,” Fuller wrote. “… I was accepted as an athlete and a true member of this team. This is an experience that I will never forget and will cherish forever. …”

Read the full statement below: