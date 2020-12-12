Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman To Score In Power Five Game In History

Fuller has been longing to score somehow

Sarah Fuller has made history once again.

Since becoming the first-ever woman to play in a Power Five game, Vanderbilt’s goalkeeper-turned-place kicker has longed to score a point of some kind. And Saturday, her wish came true.

Fuller knocked down an extra point late in the first quarter against Tennessee, becoming the first woman to score in a Power Five game in the process.

Check it out:

Brilliant.

This is Fuller’s second game since joining the team Nov. 28 against Missouri, where she became the first woman ever to play in a Power Five game.

