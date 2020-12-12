Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman To Score In Power Five Game In History

Sarah Fuller has made history once again.

Since becoming the first-ever woman to play in a Power Five game, Vanderbilt’s goalkeeper-turned-place kicker has longed to score a point of some kind. And Saturday, her wish came true.

Fuller knocked down an extra point late in the first quarter against Tennessee, becoming the first woman to score in a Power Five game in the process.

Check it out:

More history for Sarah Fuller.

She becomes the first woman to score a point in a Power 5 college football game. pic.twitter.com/TQ101HfAHT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 12, 2020

Brilliant.

This is Fuller’s second game since joining the team Nov. 28 against Missouri, where she became the first woman ever to play in a Power Five game.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images