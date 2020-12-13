Steelers Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

The Buffalo Bills simultaneously can clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs and send a message to the rest of the league.

The Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Bills Stadium in an NFL Week 14 matchup. Buffalo is 9-3 and in first place in the AFC East. The Bills can book a playoff spot with a win over the 11-1 Steelers, provided results of other games are favorable, and boost their fading hopes of earning the AFC’s top seed.

The Bills beat the Steelers last season in Pittsburgh in Week 14. Will lightning strike again, albeit in a different locale?

Here’s when and how to watch Steelers versus Bills:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images