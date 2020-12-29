Jets Reportedly Have Told Adam Gase He’ll Be Fired After Patriots Game

The Adam Gase era in New York reportedly soon will end.

WFAN’s Craig Carton on Tuesday reported that the Jets recently told Gase he’ll be fired after next week’s game against the New England Patriots. Gase is 9-22 since being hired by New York before the 2019 season.

“(Jets co-owner) Christopher Johnson had a meeting with his executive team,” Carton said. ” … They have let Adam Gase know he will no longer be the head coach of the New York Jets. Christopher Johnson has made the decision to fire Adam Gase.”

Craig breaks the news that Chris Johnson has told Adam Gase he will be fired as HC of NYJ…and Evan reacts. @CartonRoberts pic.twitter.com/CuX5ZMXClN — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) December 29, 2020

Obviously, Carton is no Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport, and as such, his report should be taken with a grain of salt.