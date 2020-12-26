Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Celebrate Christmas With Romantic Instagram

Though the world might not have needed it, Tom Brady on Friday delivered yet another photo of himself kissing his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback celebrated Christmas by sharing what feels like the millionth romantic post of his Instagram career. The photo includes what looks like an enormous, luxurious staircase in the Brady household.

Take a look:

“I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus underneath the mistletoe last night!!” Merry Xmas to all and to all a good night!!🎄❤️

That’s nice.

Brady and the Bucs will continue their quest for the NFL Playoffs on Saturday when they visit the Detroit Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images