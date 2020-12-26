Adrian Wojnarowski Further Validates James Harden-Celtics Trade Rumors

For some people, there is no truth to an NBA rumor until it comes from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski or The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

So, Celtics fans could be forgiven for not getting worked up over recent (though credible) reports of Boston talking with the Houston Rockets about a potential James Harden trade. Sure, it’s easy to believe the reports of Harden being open to joining the Celtics, but the reports of mutual interest are a different story.

Well, Wojnarowski further validated the Harden-Celtics rumors Friday afternoon during an appearance on ESPN.

“I think there are still several teams talking with Houston about James Harden, Wojnarowski said during Friday’s “NBA Countdown” episode. “And among teams who have had conversations, and even recent conversations, are both Brooklyn and Boston. And I think Houston feels right now that any deal they do for James Harden might need to include a third team. They are out trying to find a great young player that they can bring in as part of a trade. Any deal for Harden may be complex, may involve three, even four teams.”

Of course, Wojnarowski’s report hardly indicates the Celtics and Rockets are close to a deal. Furthermore, Boston could just be doing its due diligence despite not having any real interest in adding Harden, who might be a poor fit.

Nevertheless, a blockbuster trade that would land Harden in Boston seemingly is more realistic now than it was only a week ago.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images