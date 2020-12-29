Twitter Has Mixed Reactions To ESPN’s Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Graphic

It didn’t take long for fans to get riled up during the New England Patriots’ Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

And no, it wasn’t solely due to Damiere Byrd’s drop on what should have been perfectly-executed trick play on New England’s first offensive drive.

It was prompted by an ESPN graphic, which was a parody of the movie “Love Actually,” that featured Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. (In case you forgot, Brady doesn’t play for Belichick anymore).

The graphic depicted Belichick holding signs on the records snapped since Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Check it out: