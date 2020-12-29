Jared Goff Won’t Start For Rams, Blake Bortles Signing As Backup QB For Week 17

It appears Jared Goff won’t start in Week 17 after all.

The Rams quarterback suffered a broken thumb in Los Angeles’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. It was unclear what his status was for the final game of the season — which holds playoff implications for L.A. — but now we have a bit of clarity.

Goff underwent surgery Monday, according to the team, and will not be on the field against the Arizona Cardinals to close out the regular season.

Jared Goff underwent surgery on his thumb this morning, John Wolford will start on Sunday. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 29, 2020

As noted by the Chargers, John Wolford will start. But they’ll need a backup now, right?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Blake Bortles will be signed from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.

Rams’ QB John Wolford is expected to start on Sunday vs. Arizona and LA now plans to sign Blake Bortles off Denver’s practice squad to be his backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

Should the Rams lose Sunday, they still can clinch a postseason berth if the Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images