Watch Jubilant Cam Newton Celebrate After Patriots’ Win Over Chargers

Cam Newton was fired up Sunday evening, and for good reason.

Newton and the Patriots rolled into SoFi Stadium and steamrolled the Los Angeles Chargers, earning a convincing 45-0 victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. No matter which way you slice it, was New England’s most impressive performance of the season.

After the game, Newton’s production company, Iconic Saga, shared a video of the Patriots quarterback celebrating while leaving the field.

“You know what it is!” Newton yelled. “We got dubs! We got love!”

