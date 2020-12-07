NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosting Veteran Receiver, Rookie Defensive Back For Workouts

The New England Patriots are eyeing potential reinforcements for their receiving corps and secondary.

The Patriots plan to bring wide receiver Devin Smith and defensive back Dayan Lake in for COVID-19 testing and eventual free agent workouts, according to a report Monday from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Smith, a former Ohio State standout, was a second-round pick of the New York Jets in 2015 but has appeared in just 18 NFL games, catching 15 passes on 40 targets for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

The 28-year-old spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys, then joined the Houston Texans practice squad this past September. He was released last month.

Lake is an undrafted rookie who spent the summer with the Los Angeles Rams before being waived during final roster cuts. Listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, he was a four-year starter at BYU, playing both safety and cornerback and contributing on special teams. He also scored two touchdowns on goal-line carries.