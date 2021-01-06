Alabama Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith Named 2020 Heisman Trophy Winner

It was a weird year for college football.

And staying on brand for the season, a wide receiver has beat out three quarterbacks for the Heisman Trophy.

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith on Tuesday was recognized as college football’s best player. He received the honor over Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Florida’s Kyle Trask and Alabama teammate Mac Jones.

The Crimson Tide wideout is the fourth-ever receiver to win the Heisman Trophy and the first in 29 years. The senior was presented the award in a virtual ceremony after receiving 447 first-place votes. Lawrence finished second with 222 first-place votes.

Smith led the FBS in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20) this season.