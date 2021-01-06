Alabama’s DeVonta Smith Gave Powerful Heisman Trophy Acceptance Speech

DeVonta Smith received the honor of a lifetime on Tuesday.

The Alabama wide receiver was named the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner. He is the first wideout to win the award since 1991.

Smith led the FBS in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20) in 12 games this season. He beat out Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Florida’s Kyle Trask and Alabama teammate Mac Jones to win the award.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Alabama product offered a powerful acceptance speech during a virtual ceremony, as well.

“To all the young kids out there that’s not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing. Cause I’m not the biggest, I’ve been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really it just comes down to if you put your mind to it you can do it,” Smith said.

You can watch his full speech below:

Smith will look to add to his accolades as the Crimson Tide take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday.

