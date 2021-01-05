Bruce Arians Responds To Chase Young Calling Out Tom Brady Before Playoff Game

Chase Young might have bitten off more than he can chew.

Young was riding high after the Washington Football Team clinched the NFC East on Sunday night. The likely Defensive Rookie of the Year was seen calling out Tom Brady as he made his way off Lincoln Financial Field following his team’s Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. By notching the NFC’s fourth seed, Washington earned a Wild Card matchup with Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on Monday was asked about Young’s bravado and the impact he’s managed to make as a rookie. Arians clearly has respect for the Ohio State product, but the 21-year-old’s recent marks might have become instant bulletin-board material in Tampa.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Arians said, per a team-provided transcript. “Obviously, making him a captain as a rookie speaks volumes. Both those kids from Ohio State – him and (Terry) McLaurin – are great kids. He’s a handful, but so is (Montez) Sweat, (Daron) Payne, the rest of those guys. Ryan Kerrigan – I’ve had a ton of respect for (him) for a long time. We’ll have our hands full, but it’s one of those games where you better watch what you wish for.”

Young and Co. likely will be running into an extremely motivated Brady, who surely will want to make a statement in his first playoff game with the the Bucs. Not to mention, Brady still might have a bad taste in his mouth from the New England Patriots’ one-and-done showing in the 2019 NFL playoffs.

Kickoff for the Tampa Bay-Washington clash at FedEx Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images