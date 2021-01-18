Bruins Forward Craig Smith Looks To Make Mark As Boston Battle Islanders

Craig Smith is looking for his first point as a member of the Boston Bruins.

Smith signed with Boston this past offseason as a free agent and after missing Opening Night, returned to the Bruins’ lineup in Saturday’s overtime loss against the New Jersey Devils.

Throughout his career, the 31-year-old has been a thorn in the side for the New York Islanders. In 14 games against New York, Smith has recorded a plus-seven rating to go along with eight goals and five assists.

The Bruins forward looks to help the B’s get back in the win column Monday as the squad completes its first road trip of the 2021 NHL season.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images