Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings

The Bruins will close out their season-opening road trip with a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matchup on Long Island.
After splitting a pair of overtime contests with the New Jersey Devils, Boston will visit the New York Islanders. The Isles kicked off their campaign by trading shutouts with the Rangers.
With David Pastrnak still sidelined, Bruce Cassidy once again will tinker with the Bruins’ first line. Jake DeBrusk will play on Patrice Bergeron’s right, while David Krejci centers a second line including Nick Ritchie and Jack Studnicka. Ondrej Kase is inactive after sustaining an upper-body injury in Saturday’s game.
Tuukka Rask will be back in between the pipes for his second start of the season.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Monday’s Bruins-Islanders game:
BOSTON BRUINS (1-0-1)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka
Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-1-0)
Anders Lee–Mathew Barzal–Jordan Eberle
Anthony Beauvillier–Brock Nelson–Josh Bailey
Kieffer Bellows–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Ross Johnston
Matt Martin–Casey Cizikas–Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech–Ryan Pulock
Nick Leddy–Scott Mayfield
Andy Greene–Noah Dobson
Semyon Varlamov