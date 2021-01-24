Tom Brady Makes Sure To Hug Son After Bucs Advance To Super Bowl LV

Immediately after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC Championship Game over the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Tom Brady was thinking family.

The FOX broadcast caught Brady asking if he could say hi to his son after the game at Lambeau Field.

“Can I say hi to my son?” — Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/srIrSMNFhD — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 24, 2021

Brady and his son shared a long hug after the QB advanced to his 10th Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers beat the Packers 31-26 on Sunday in the first NFC Championship Game of the ex-Patriots quarterback’s career. Brady went 20-of-36 for 280 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Brady was on fire in the first two quarters but threw all three of his picks in the second half on consecutive drives as Tampa Bay’s defense held on against the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game. The winner will advance to take on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Both teams had their fair share of battles against Brady during the QB’s time in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images