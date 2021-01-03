Chargers Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

It should be a stress-free Sunday for the Chiefs.

Kansas City locked up the AFC’s No. 1 seed last week with a win over the Atlanta Falcons. In turn, the reigning Super Bowl champions are expected to rest a handful of starters in their regular-season finale, including Patrick Mahomes.

The Chargers will be rolling with their starting quarterback, though. Justin Herbert will be looking to put the finishing touches on a stellar first NFL season that very well could earn the budding star Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Here’s how to watch the Chargers-Chiefs game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images