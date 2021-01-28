Deshaun Watson Rumors: ‘More Than Half’ Of NFL Calling Texans About Star QB

It’s become abundantly clear Deshaun Watson isn’t interested in continuing his NFL career in Houston.

In turn, the Texans’ phones apparently have been ringing off the hook.

A report surfaced Thursday indicating Watson has requested a trade from the Texans. While it’s unclear if Houston is open to moving the three-time Pro Bowl selection, that uncertainty reportedly hasn’t stopped a slew of franchises from reaching out to the Texans.

“From what I understand, they have been calling. More than half the league has been calling the Texans to try to trade for Deshaun Watson,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday on NFL Network’s “NFL Now.” “As far as I can tell, the Texans have not been willing to do that. Teams will not stop calling. You do wonder at what point do the offers get too large for the Texans to not consider.”

From NFL Now: #Texans QB Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade. And we're off… pic.twitter.com/ENuUpA9AGv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

What teams might be calling Houston? Rapoport identified the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears as likely suitors. The NFL insider also reported the Carolina Panthers plan to be “aggressive” in their pursuit of Watson, should he be made available.

It’s highly unlikely the Texans want to trade Watson, but the organization potentially could take some solace in the possibility that the 25-year-old could yield a historic trade return.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images