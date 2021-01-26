Did Blazers’ Gary Trent Jr. Commit Worst Flop In NBA History?

Gary Trent Jr. should be banned from the NBA and never allowed to return. Never.

OK, that might be a tad aggressive. But really, something needs to be done about the crap Trent pulled Monday night in Portland.

During his team’s loss to the Thunder, the Blazers guard committed one of the most obnoxious flops you’ll ever see in an NBA game. The play occurred during a fastbreak when Trent collided with Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Basically, Trent looked liked one of the extras who goes flying off a castle wall during a battle scene in some medieval-themed B-movie, or something. All that was missing was the Wilhelm Scream.

Check this out: