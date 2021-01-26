Colin Cowherd Predicts J.J. Watt Will Be Traded To This Team

Deshaun Watson is expected to be traded by the Texans in the not-so-distant future, and he might not be the only franchise cornerstone leaving Houston this offseason.

Perhaps J.J. Watt also is bound for a relocation. Watt didn’t hide his frustration over the course of the 2020 season, which saw the Texans go 4-12 despite a career campaign from Watson. There even was a report back in November indicating a Watt trade after the season is a “virtual certainty.”

Colin Cowherd believes Watt will be dealt, and he has an idea where the three-time Defensive Player of the Year might land.

“I am making one prediction this offseason: J.J. Watt to the Packers. I still contend it’s exactly what they need,” Cowherd said Tuesday. “He played at Wisconsin, goes to a winning culture.”

Watt already has stated he’s not interested in being part of a rebuild, which is understandable given where he’s at in his career. The 31-year-old hasn’t made it past the divisional round over his 10-year tenure, and Houston isn’t build to contend for a Super Bowl any time soon. Watt also has one year — worth $17.5 million – remaining on his contract, so the Texans probably would be open to moving him.

One has to imagine the Packers wouldn’t be interested in giving up a valuable asset for a player past his prime. But if Watt can be had for a bargain, it could be a sound low-risk, high-reward move for a team expected to contend in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images