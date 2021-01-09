DK Metcalf Is Very Mad About Seahawks’ Early Offensive Struggles Vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is not a happy camper.

Moments after dropping a pass and getting laid out by Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson on Saturday in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs, Metcalf took out his frustrations on his helmet and anyone within earshot.

DK Metcalf visibly upset on the Seahawks sideline after the Seattle offense has struggled to start today's game. pic.twitter.com/1u73IcxtTW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 9, 2021

Metcalf’s Seahawks have struggled offensively in the first half against the Rams. Metcalf’s drop was his first target of the game. His second target from quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off by Rams cornerback Darious Williams for a touchdown. His third went for a 51-yard touchdown. So, the receiver’s mood should be picking up.

Metcalf caught 83 passes for 1,303 yards with 10 touchdowns during the 2020 regular season.