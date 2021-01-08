Rams-Seahawks Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For NFC Wild Card Game

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-3)

Total: 42

BETTING TRENDS

These teams met just two weeks ago, with the Seahawks winning 20-9 in Seattle and covering as 1.5-point chalk. It was a much different outcome than their Week 10 meeting in November, when the Rams won 23-16 and covered as three-point home favorites.

Neither team’s against-the-spread record stands out, as Seattle went 8-8 ATS during the regular season while Los Angeles went 9-7. The Seahawks were much better at home, though, going 6-2 ATS at Lumen Field and 2-6 ATS when leaving their own backyard.

Think the total (42) looks low? Well, it’s for good reason.

The Under hit in 12 of the Rams’ 16 games this season, the highest such clip in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Under hit in seven of the Seahawks’ final eight games, with 44 being the lowest total set in that stretch.

Los Angeles’ defense has been excellent. Seattle’s defense has significantly improved since the teams’ first showdown. Both offenses have taken a step back, with the Rams now facing uncertainty at the quarterback position in wake of Jared Goff’s thumb surgery that might sideline him — or at least hinder his potential — this weekend.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Seahawks -1.5, 20.5

First touchdown scorer

Cam Akers +700

Chris Carson +800

DK Metcalf +850

Tyler Lockett +850

Robert Woods +1050

Cooper Kupp +1200

Passing yards

Russell Wilson over/under 254.5 yards

Rushing yards

Cam Akers over/under 64.5 yards

Chris Carson over/under 59.5 yards

Receiving yards

Tyler Lockett over/under 62.5 yards

DK Metcalf over/under 60.5 yards

Robert Woods over/under 52.5 yards

Cooper Kupp over/under 51.5 yards

PICK

Seahawks -3

The Rams could be a sneaky Super Bowl contender thanks to their defense, the highest-graded unit during the regular season on Pro Football Focus. Or they could be one-and-done due to their offensive issues, which are compounded by Goff’s thumb injury and the possibility that John Wolford might draw the start under center.

We’re leaning toward the latter. Because not only do the Seahawks have Russell Wilson, one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. Their defense also has turned around its season since safety Jamal Adams returned from injury and defensive end Carlos Dunlap joined the pass-rushing mix.

Seattle’s defense ranked No. 1 against the run, per PFF’s grades, so it’ll be hard for Los Angeles to lean on its ground attack. And ultimately, we’re just not sure the Rams’ defense, while awesome and stacked with talent (Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, etc.), will produce enough splash plays.

