Doug Baldwin Owns Chris Harris Jr. In Tom Brady Twitter Debate

Tom Brady on Sunday was at the center of a Twitter debate that resulted in a major “L” for Chris Harris Jr.

Early in the NFC Championship Game, retired Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin tweeted praise for Tom Brady, comparing the Buccaneers quarterback to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Baldwin claimed that Brady and James are in a class of their own when it comes to a combination of elite talent and strategizing.

That prompted a response from Harris, who spent part of his career as a teammate of Peyton Manning with the Denver Broncos.

Take a look:

Tom Brady and LeBron James are the only two athletes I have watched that play the game from an elite strategy level while actually having the ability to implement the strategy themselves. It’s incredible to witness. — Douglas Baldwin Jr 🧢 (@DougBaldwinJr) January 24, 2021

Fairly innocuous, right?

Well, it was, until Baldwin reminded Harris of what happened when the Seahawks faced the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Check this out:

Yikes.

Here’s Harris’s response:

that’s one game fam and our defense was out that game also🤷🏽‍♂️ . not saying we win bout it’s not gone be 43-8 https://t.co/a0WlN4gNQW — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 24, 2021

Harris, of course, is entitled to his opinion. However, anyone who watched that Super Bowl knows neither the Broncos nor any other NFL team had a prayer against the Seahawks the “Legion of Boom” that season.

As for Brady, he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wound up beating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to earn a spot in Super Bowl LV. Brady will face the Kansas City Chiefs with a chance to earn his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images