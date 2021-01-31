Here’s New Context On Why Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff Grade Happened

All parties involved apparently wanted this deal to happen

The Detroit Lions reportedly have traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks — but why? Why did this blockbuster deal happen?

The deal, which can’t be made official for a few days, apparently was a desirable outcome for all parties involved. Shortly after news of the Stafford-Goff grade broke, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler offered some useful context into the first blockbuster deal of the NFL offseason.

Whether Stafford is enough to put the Rams over the top remains to be seen. So, too, does whether Goff can revitalize his career and prove he was worthy of a No. 1 draft selection.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

