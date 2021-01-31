Here’s New Context On Why Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff Grade Happened

The Detroit Lions reportedly have traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks — but why? Why did this blockbuster deal happen?

The deal, which can’t be made official for a few days, apparently was a desirable outcome for all parties involved. Shortly after news of the Stafford-Goff grade broke, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler offered some useful context into the first blockbuster deal of the NFL offseason.

Take a look:

What I know after reporting Stafford-Rams out the last few days:



Stafford wanted this, the chance to maximize talent with McVay



Rams determined but knew Goff’s deal was only major hurdle.



Goff was ready for new start, was railroaded by Rams, eager to remind what he can do. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 31, 2021

Whether Stafford is enough to put the Rams over the top remains to be seen. So, too, does whether Goff can revitalize his career and prove he was worthy of a No. 1 draft selection.