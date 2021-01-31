Here’s New Context On Why Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff Grade Happened

The Detroit Lions reportedly have traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks — but why? Why did this blockbuster deal happen?
The deal, which can’t be made official for a few days, apparently was a desirable outcome for all parties involved. Shortly after news of the Stafford-Goff grade broke, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler offered some useful context into the first blockbuster deal of the NFL offseason.
Take a look:
Whether Stafford is enough to put the Rams over the top remains to be seen. So, too, does whether Goff can revitalize his career and prove he was worthy of a No. 1 draft selection.