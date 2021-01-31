Hailie Deegan Reveals NASCAR Truck She’ll Run At Daytona

Hailie Deegan is ready for the biggest race of her NASCAR career.

The 19-year-old driver will kick off her first full-time Camping World Truck Series season Feb. 12 in the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Deegan made her NASCAR truck debut last season, finishing 16th in her only race.

Over the weekend, Deegan revealed the Monster Energy Ford she’ll run at Daytona.

Take a look:

Daytona here we come! pic.twitter.com/Szey5ML2hE — Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) January 29, 2021

Deegan will be a driver worth following this season, as she potentially takes her biggest steps toward an eventual rise to the Cup Series. She is the first female driver since Danica Patrick to compete full time in one of NASCAR’s four national series.

The California native recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons, drawing criticism after using a slur while streaming a virtual race. NASCAR ruled Deegan must complete sensitivity training before the start of the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images