James Harden Makes NBA History With 30-Point Triple-Double In Nets Debut

James Harden went his last four games with the Houston Rockets failing to record more than 20 points.

His first performance with the Brooklyn Nets? Quite the opposite.

The eight-time NBA All-Star on Saturday made his debut with Brooklyn against the Orlando Magic at the Barclays Center, and made it quite memorable in a 122-115 victory.

Seriously, though. With his 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, Harden made league history as the first player to record a 30-point triple-double in their first game with a new team, per ESPN Stats & Info.

James Harden is the first player in NBA history with a 30-point triple-double in their debut with a team.



Kevin Durant and James Harden have combined for 70 points, their most ever in a game as teammates (including playoffs). pic.twitter.com/1UNoCX7Icn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2021

Oh, and Kevin Durant finished with 42 points in the win, too. Sheesh.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images