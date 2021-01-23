Matthew Stafford’s Impending Exit From Lions Has Twitter Thinking Patriots

It seems Matthew Stafford’s tenure in Detroit is coming to an end.

The Lions veteran quarterback reportedly will be included in trade offers as the two parties are expected to part ways, according to multiple reports.

A trade would likely happen before the fifth day of the 2021 league year in March, when Stafford is due a $10 million bonus. He has two years and $43M left on his contract – a bargain price for a quarterback who is still playing at a high level. https://t.co/Ie1pP6AANe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2021

Stafford, who will turn 33 next month, has played all 12 of his NFL campaigns with the Lions. Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Stafford is 74-90-1 as a starting quarterback, though his record may depict more about the teams around him than it does himself. He started all 165 games he’s played and has thrown for 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns.

Of course, the news of Stafford’s impending departure prompted Twitter to quickly shift gears with many expressing how they would welcome his talents in New England.

Here’s what some had to say:

I predict the patriots — Mac (@Macdaddy35Mac) January 23, 2021

@Patriots if you ain’t getting Deshaun at least be productive — Matt 🇺🇸☘️ (@TatumGreater) January 23, 2021

@CKouf Patriots starting QB week 1 — Richard Machado (@Richard_UCF) January 23, 2021

Belichick watching this news right now pic.twitter.com/5hHT5gflI3 — MrHagbom (@Mrhagbom) January 23, 2021

Pittsburgh, New England, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and New Orleans make the most sense — Aaron Rodgers MVP Account (@magicmike14_TTV) January 23, 2021

Patriots, San Fran, or Indy make the most sense — Derek Shaw (@tbsports33) January 23, 2021

The Patriots’ 2020 starter, Cam Newton, is set to hit free agency and it seems the two sides will go their separate ways. The Patriots also have signal-caller Jarrett Stidham under contract for 2021, but he did not instill confidence during his 2020 campaign and will, at the very least, have to compete for the job next year.

