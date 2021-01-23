NFL Rumors: Quarterback Matthew Stafford, Lions To Part Ways This Offseason

You had to feel for Matthew Stafford, wasting away in Detroit all these years.
It looks like that may no longer be the case, though.
The Lions and their longtime quarterback reportedly have “mutually agreed to part ways,” and Detroit will be looking for possible trade opportunities this offseason.
NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news Saturday, adding how discussions have been “open and healthy” between the two parties. As the Lions rebuild, though, Stafford wants to move on.
Stafford started in 16 games for the Lions during the 2020 season, adding to his resume of 165 games and 165 starts. He’s played all 16 games in nine of his 12 seasons.
Detroit selected Stafford, who is set to turn 33 next month, No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.