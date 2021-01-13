NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Currently Not Answering Calls From Nets

The Kyrie Irving drama seems to be never-ending.

The Nets guard has missed Brooklyn’s last four games for “personal reasons.” But that reasoning has come into question after Irving was spotted out partying during his absence.

Now, Irving isn’t answering calls from the Nets, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s James Stewart.

The team reportedly is confused by the situation.

Heard Kyrie isn’t answering calls from the Nets people right now. They genuinely don’t know what is going on. — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) January 13, 2021

This situation with Irving, though not entirely surprising, is a bit baffling. Sure, he’s had a history of being a bit problematic. But this is something we’re not necessarily used to seeing.

In the end, though, the Nets had to know what they were getting into by signing him to a long-term deal. Irving’s final days with both the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t pleasant, and history appears to be repeating itself.

What does Irving’s future hold, though? Stay tuned.

