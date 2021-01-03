NFL Rumors: Panthers Request Permission To Interview Patriots’ Nick Caserio

The Patriots potentially could be bound for a second consecutive offseason with a handful of significant departures.

In addition to roster shuffling, New England also could see changes along the coaching staff and perhaps even the front office. Not long after the Patriots’ 2020 season finale — a 28-14 win over the New York Jets — ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Carolina Panthers are interested in interviewing Patriots executive Nick Caserio.

Panthers requested permission to interview Patriots’ director of player personnel Nick Caserio for their general manager job, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

Caserio, who reportedly signed a contract extension with the Patriots last February, has been with the organization since 2001 when he joined as a personnel assistant. The 45-year-old has been New England’s director of player personnel since 2008.

There have been rumblings of Caserio drawing interest outside of Foxboro over the past few years. The Houston Texans reportedly kicked the tires on Caserio during the 2019 season before eventually giving general manager duties to former head coach Bill O’Brien. Most recently, it was reported the New York Giants have Caserio atop their list of potential candidates to be the franchise’s next GM.

In addition to Caserio, the Panthers hope to interview Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images