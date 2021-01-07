NFL Writer Predicts Cam Newton Will Leave Patriots For This Team

Cam Newton joined the New England Patriots this past summer after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

NFL writer Mike Clay believes a return to the NFC South in 2021 would make sense for the veteran quarterback.

Newton is bound for free agency following his underwhelming season in Foxboro. It remains to be seen where the 2015 NFL MVP will land and what role he’ll have with his next team. Starting opportunities surely won’t be aplenty for Newton, but perhaps there will be one in New Orleans.

“Assuming Drew Brees moves on and with Jameis Winston headed to free agency, perhaps signing Newton to compete with Taysom Hill makes sense for New Orleans,” Clay wrote for ESPN.com. “At the very least, both rely heavily on their legs, which should make game-planning a bit easier in the event of a change under center.”

Even if Newton were to join the Saints and proceed to impress in training camp, it’s tough to imagine Sean Payton would hand over the keys of the offense to him. Payton clearly thinks very highly of Hill, and the fourth-year Saint proved some doubters wrong this season with how effective he was while Brees was sidelined. New Orleans very well could be keen on bringing back Winston, too.

All things considered, we wouldn’t bank on Newton taking his talents to the Big Easy.

