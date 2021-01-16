Ondrej Kase Injury: Bruins Winger Leaves After Miles Wood High Stick

The Boston Bruins already are down a top-six winger in David Pastrnak.

Saturday, they lost another.

In the second period of the B’s matinee with the New Jersey Devils, Bruins winger Ondrej Kase was down in the corner preparing to engage in a puck battle. Devils winger Miles Wood — who already had fought Kevan Miller Saturday for running Tuukka Rask twice Thursday — caught Kase with what looked like a high stick.

Kase, who has a lengthy concussion history, went to the dressing room afterwards.

Kase had just switched to taking shifts on the first line instead of the second at the time of the injury.

