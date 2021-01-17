Patrick Mahomes Injury: Chiefs QB Ruled Out Vs. Browns With Concussion

Mahomes left the game midway through the third quarter

If Kansas City is going to advance to the AFC Championship, the Chiefs are going to have to do so without Patrick Mahomes.

The superstar signal-caller was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after previously being evaluated for a concussion.

The former league MVP left the AFC Divisional Round game with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter after a hard hit by Cleveland’s Mack Wilson.

Mahomes was ruled out by the Chiefs approximately four minutes into the fourth quarter.

At the time of Mahomes’ exit, the Chiefs possessed a 19-10 lead.

Backup signal-caller Chad Henne replaced Mahomes and led Kansas City to a field goal six plays later. It extended Kansas City’s lead to 22-10, which was the advantage the Chiefs took into the fourth quarter.

The Browns closed the gap to 22-17 when the official word came about Mahomes being ruled out.

