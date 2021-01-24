Patrick Mahomes Reportedly Nursing Foot Injury Ahead Of AFC Title Game

Patrick Mahomes apparently will be limited Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is dealing with turf toe, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing sources. Mahomes, who cleared concussion protocol Friday, still is expected to suit up against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

From Rapoport’s column published Sunday morning:

Sources say Mahomes was diagnosed with turf toe in his left foot following the Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns, an injury that limited his effectiveness on the field last week and during practice this week.

Mahomes currently has no injury status and took almost all of the reps during the week of practice that more closely resembled a slew of walk-throughs. When he cleared protocol, his injury status was removed and he’ll play vs. the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

… As of now, there is not necessarily a belief that Mahomes will need surgery on the plantar plate injury. However, a source said that he’ll be re-evaluated following the season by a foot specialist to determine if he’ll need surgery.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was diagnosed with turf toe, sources say, an injury that affected his preparation for the AFC Championship Game more than his time in the concussion protocol.



“The next day was very sore, and every single day since then it’s gotten a lot better,” Mahomes said of the injury, via Rapoport, who added the Chiefs quarterback is not “100 percent.”

Turf Toe often is an underestimated injury, in terms of its significance. Many players eventually need surgery to fix the injury.

That said, it sounds as if Mahomes’ turf toe isn’t all that severe.

