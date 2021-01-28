Patriots Met With Top Quarterback Prospect At 2021 Senior Bowl

The New England Patriots got acquainted with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones this week at the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Jones, the top QB prospect participating in this year’s all-star showcase, told reporters he met with Patriots scouts Wednesday night.

“We had a good conversation,” Jones said after Thursday’s Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Ala. “We talked, and they got to know me real well. … The Patriots were really fun. They asked a lot of good questions.”

The big question following Jones as he prepares for the 2021 NFL Draft is how he’ll fare outside of Alabama’s loaded, national championship-winning offense.

The 22-year-old led the nation in completion percentage and yards per attempt in his first year as a full-time starter but had the benefit of playing alongside elite skill players, like receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris, and behind the best offensive line in college football. His relative lack of athleticism compared to other top-tier QB prospects is another concern.