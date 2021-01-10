Patriots, NFL Teams Who Passed On DK Metcalf Continue To Prove Insane

D.K. Metcalf was far from his best Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.

And perhaps that’s what speaks the loudest of volumes.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver was shadowed by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey all while Los Angeles gave Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson fits. The constant pressure was a major reason why the Rams earned a 30-20 victory during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend.

But even in a season-ending loss, Metcalf still put together admirable production. Once again, it proved how so many NFL teams — including the New England Patriots — made an egregious error by passing up on the Ole Miss product, who was drafted No. 64 overall in 2019.

The second-year wideout caught five of the 11 balls thrown his way for 96 yards Saturday. Two of those receptions went for touchdowns including a 51-yard score in the first half and a 12-yard touchdown with 2:30 left. The garbage-time touchdown was No. 12 on the season for Metcalf. Notably, Metcalf also beat Ramsey for what could have been a 56-yard score in the third quarter. With the Seahawks trailing merely 20-13, however, Wilson overthrew the wideout and Seattle was forced to punt.