Patriots, NFL Teams Who Passed On DK Metcalf Continue To Prove Insane

D.K. Metcalf was far from his best Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.
And perhaps that’s what speaks the loudest of volumes.
The Seattle Seahawks receiver was shadowed by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey all while Los Angeles gave Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson fits. The constant pressure was a major reason why the Rams earned a 30-20 victory during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend.
But even in a season-ending loss, Metcalf still put together admirable production. Once again, it proved how so many NFL teams — including the New England Patriots — made an egregious error by passing up on the Ole Miss product, who was drafted No. 64 overall in 2019.
The second-year wideout caught five of the 11 balls thrown his way for 96 yards Saturday. Two of those receptions went for touchdowns including a 51-yard score in the first half and a 12-yard touchdown with 2:30 left. The garbage-time touchdown was No. 12 on the season for Metcalf. Notably, Metcalf also beat Ramsey for what could have been a 56-yard score in the third quarter. With the Seahawks trailing merely 20-13, however, Wilson overthrew the wideout and Seattle was forced to punt.
Metcalf was the ninth receiver taken in the 2019 NFL Draft behind (in order) Marquise Brown, N’Keal Harry, Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Mecole Hardman, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Parris Campbell and Andy Isabella.
Now, while many of those players like Marquise Brown, A.J. Brown, Samuel and even Hardman have carved out roles for their respective teams many other teams missed.
The Patriots, as you’ve heard for two years now, were chief among them. New England, of course, selected Harry No. 32 overall. We’re not breaking any news by saying the two players are not in the same stratosphere. You’ve heard it time and time again, but nevertheless Saturday made the point loud and clear.
Metcalf has tallied 2,500 yards in his short career, both regular season and postseason. That total is almost six times what Harry has registered (435 yards) in 22 career games. Metcalf’s 157 career receptions are 100 more than Harry, who has 47. And Metcalf’s 20 career touchdowns are five times the amount that Harry has tallied (four).
Harry has never registered 96 yards in a game like Metcalf did Saturday. Harry’s career highs — eight receptions, 12 targets, 72 yards — all came against Metcalf and the Seahawks Week 2.
It could do down as one of the biggest draft misses by the Patriots in franchise history. And every time Metcalf steps on the field, especially in the postseason, Patriots fans will have to relive it.