Patriots Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game On TV, Online

It’s been a long, long time since the New England Patriots joined the New York Jets in having nothing to really play for at the end of the season.

But 2020 was weird like that.

The ACF East’s bottom two teams face off in Week 17 for their final regular season game of the year. And then that will be it, which will be interesting to see how Patriots fans cope with that.

But it’s likely that New England could pull out a win and improve to a 7-9 record to end their season on a high note. And in that case, it would at least be a silver lining to know that while times were tough this year, at least the Patriots aren’t the 2-13 Jets who probably missed out on Trevor Lawrence.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Livestream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All-Access

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY Images