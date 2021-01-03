Steelers Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

The Steelers and Browns both have something to play for in Week 17.

Cleveland is set to host Pittsburgh in an all-important matchup between AFC North rivals. The Browns can clinch a playoff spot with either a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss, while the Steelers need a win coupled with a Buffalo Bills loss to clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

Cleveland is coming off an ugly loss to the New York Jets, while Pittsburgh is fresh off a comeback win over the Colts.

Here’s how to watch Browns-Steelers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images