Potential Patriots Draft Targets To Watch In 2021 Senior Bowl

WR D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

Eskridge didn’t receive much national recognition playing in the Mid-American Conference, but he was one of the stars of Senior Bowl week. His speed, suddenness and acceleration jump off the screen. A very good route-runner, he averaged 23.3 yards per catch this season. Eskridge didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice, though, so it’s unclear whether he’ll suit up Saturday.

Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge is a name to get to know. He’s eating some really good DBs alive during practice today. He’s a potential top-50 pick in another loaded WR Class. pic.twitter.com/R8n30VH9XV — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 26, 2021

WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

Perhaps the best overall prospect in Mobile, Toney showed off his freaky athleticism this week, though he did drop a few passes on Wednesday. A former high school quarterback, Toney played all over the field in college — the Gators’ official roster listed his position as “athlete” for his first three years — but didn’t truly break out until this season, when he caught 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. If the Patriots want him, they might need to take him in the first round.

WR Cade Johnson, South Dakota State

One of a few intriguing small-school prospects at this year’s Senior Bowl, Johnson showed off excellent route-running, toughness and slot skills this week. He also made a sweet one-handed catch on a deep ball.

Did I do it right big bro? 😂@goedert33 https://t.co/kCRiqSC9Yb — Cade Johnson (@cade_johnson) January 27, 2021

Johnson was incredibly productive at the FCS level, racking up 2,554 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

RB/WR Demetric Felton, UCLA

Want versatility? Felton split time between running back and receiver in Senior Bowl practices and stood out in both roles, using some eye-popping route-running skills to separate from defenders. Draft analysts have compared the UCLA Swiss Army knife to Nyheim Hines and Antonio Gibson, and he’s certainly boosted his stock this week.

The following are the fastest WRs from Tuesday’s Reese’s Senior Bowl practice (taken from 7-on-7’s, team drills, and WR/DB 1-on-1’s) per our partners at @SlantsAI.



Demetric Felton – 19.78 mph

Kadarius Toney – 19.43 mph

Frank Darby – 18.49 mph#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/QA3gK92nNP — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 28, 2021

The Patriots could be in the market for a new pass-catching back with James White set to hit free agency.

WR Josh Palmer, Tennessee

If you couldn’t tell by now, this is another talented receiver class. Palmer never cracked 500 receiving yards in three years as a collegiate starter, but he flashed in 1-on-1s this week, creating separation in a variety of ways.

Other wideouts of note include South Carolina’s Shi Smith, Michigan’s Nico Collins, Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace, Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt and Clemson’s Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell. Receiver is an obvious need for the Patriots.

TE Hunter Long, Boston College

If the Patriots choose to dip back into the tight end draft pool this year, there’s an impressive one who played just down the road. Long led all FBS tight end in receptions (57) this season and ranked second in receiving yards (685) behind Florida’s Kyle Pitts. Pitts is a first-round lock. Long won’t go that high but could hear his name called on Day 2. (The former BC star reportedly was limited in Thursday’s practice, putting his game status in question.)

TE John Bates, Boise State

A late invite to the Senior Bowl, Bates is a former track star with solid blocking chops. He also was heavily involved as a pass-catcher during a red-zone period Thursday.

John Bates is a fascinating TE prospect!



Ridiculous track athlete in HS (Hurdles, Javelin, Triple Jump, Long Jump)



Wasn't feature in Boise pass game – but he's a solid blocker at POA & Special Teams ace (500+ Special Team snaps). Good size/length/physicality. High floor player. https://t.co/husgP01FEO — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 28, 2021

C/G Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Meinerz’s exposed belly was a hit on social media, but this Division III product was no sideshow. He spent the week burying D-linemen from Power Five programs.

“This is kind of getting borderline ridiculous what he is doing up front this week.” 😤@MoveTheSticks checks out @UWWAthletics’ @QMeinerz at Day 2 of practice at the Reese’s @seniorbowl 👇 pic.twitter.com/fa1y443kmd — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 27, 2021

Meinerz could end up being this year’s version of Dugger, who proved at the 2020 Senior Bowl he could hang with the big boys despite his D-II pedigree. He reportedly plans to play Saturday even after breaking his hand in practice.

Wisc-Whitewater OG/C Quinn Meinerz broke a bone in his right hand today during practice, according to sources.



He played through the injury and finished practice and still plans to play in the game on Saturday. Tough dude. #SeniorBowl — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 28, 2021

OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

The Patriots could have needs at center, guard and tackle this offseason depending on what happens with David Andrews, Joe Thuney and Marcus Cannon. Leatherwood was the starting left tackle on the best offensive line in college football this season. Some have projected him as an NFL guard, but at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms, he has the size to play outside at the next level. New England has selected Alabama players in each of the last two drafts and four of the last six.

G Deonte Brown, Alabama

The Patriots veered from their usual M.O. of drafting smaller interior O-linemen when they selected jumbo-sized Mike Onwenu in the sixth round last year. Brown is similarly massive, weighing in at 6-foot-3, 364 pounds this week. He’s a powerful, powerful dude.

EDGE Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

Hayes seemed to be in the backfield a lot this week, using speed to beat some blockers and power to overcome others. The Patriots had too many replacement-level edge rushers in their rotation this season, so this is a definite position of need.

To God The Glory 🙏🏾☘️ https://t.co/G0DaM8sqly — Daelin Hayes (@DaelinHayes_IX) January 27, 2021

DL Cam Sample, Tulane

Sample doesn’t fit the Patriots’ ideal size profile at 6-foot-3, 274 pounds, but he registered some decisive victories in 1-on-1s, showing great quickness off the line.

DBs Aaron Robinson and Richie Grant, UCF

Robinson and Grant showed some feistiness and physicality in individual drills against receivers, which resulted in a few last-second pass breakups. Robinson, a cornerback, played at Alabama as a freshman in 2016, which is always notable when discussing potential Patriots targets. Grant is a safety.

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

Former Patriots safety Obi Melifonwu was tall, long and athletic. His younger brother has many of the same traits with seemingly better coverage skills.

