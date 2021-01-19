Sarah Thomas Will Be First Woman To Officiate Super Bowl

Sarah Thomas will make history (again) come February.

Thomas is part of the officiating crew for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, making her the first woman to officiate the NFL’s biggest game.

Thomas broke into the league in 2015 and has been a constant on officiating crews during the regular season when she was the first woman to work as a full-time NFL official in league history.

“Their body of work over the course of a 17-game season has earned them the honor of officiating the biggest game on the world’s biggest stage,” NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement, per the league. “They are the best of the best.”

“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” Vincent added. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”

Super Bowl LV is set for Feb. 7.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images