NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes Making Progress, Status For Sunday Unknown

Patrick Mahomes appears to be on the mend.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback exited Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter after a brutal tackle by linebacker Mack Wilson that caused Mahomes’ head to slam into the ground. He entered concussion protocol as a result and did not return to the game.

But here’s the big question: Will Mahomes be healthy enough to compete in the AFC Championship Game?

The 25-year-old cleared “some big steps” Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but isn’t out of the woods just yet. He still has several steps to clear in the coming days, but is expected to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday with the team.

Mahomes’ status for Sunday’s game remains uncertain. But the latest reports seem to indicate he could be back on the field before we know it.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images