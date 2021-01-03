Seahawks Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

A first-round playoff bye still is in play for the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell Wilson and Co. clinched the NFC West last week with a win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks can secure the conference’s No. 1 seed Sunday with a win over the San Francisco 49ers, along with a Green Bay Packers loss and a New Orleans Saints loss or tie.

These division foes last met in Week 8 when Seattle notched a 37-27 win at Lumen Field.

Here’s how to watch the Seahawks-49ers game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images